Bridge Ministry of the CSRA gives more than 500 gifts to local kids during annual distribution

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Several churches around the River Region came together on Saturday to help out the less fortunate this season.

The Bridge Ministry of the CSRA served food and gave gifts to more than one hundred people at their annual Christmas distribution.

“We have hundreds of toys donated throughout the city so we will be distributing toys and then we have a gift for every adult that’s here so everyone is covered,” said Roger Gardner, the founder of the Bridge Ministry.

This year’s event comes after the COVID-19 pandemic when the group was not able to serve as many people.

“Last year COVID had a negative effect on our population coming together in one place,” said Gardner.

That did not stop the community from giving to this year’s distribution.

“Prior to COVID we would have years where we didn’t know if we would have enough to meet the needs of the people and somehow we have less people attending, but right now in this season that we’re in we have a lot more people giving,” said Gardner.

Among the things gifts, food, and other items people gave, the most valuable was time. as more than ten churches volunteered.

Linda Gates is the coordinator of the women’s ministry at Solid Rock Baptist Church, in Appling, Georgia. She said it was the groups first time volunteering with the project and they chose it as a way to help everyone.

“You have all different churches here, you have all different races, you have men and women boys and girls so it’s representative of everybody so its really a good ministry to participate with,” said Gates.

Other volunteers, have been helping since the ministry began 15 years ago, and they do not plan on stopping anytime soon, as they are also planning to host the event again next year.

The ministry gave out more than 500 gifts to local children, and they plan to continue giving in the days leading up to Christmas.

