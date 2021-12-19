Boil water advisory issued for residents of Blythe

Blythe, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The City of Blythe has issued a boil water advisory due to a loss of water pressure, which may cause contamination.

Customers who have experienced low water pressure or water outages are advised to boil their water, or use bottled water for now. This applies to water used for drinking, cooking, washing food, brushing teeth, making ice, or giving to pets.

The city says they will be testing the water to make sure it’s safe to use. After that notification, residents will be able to use the water as normal again after running it for at least two minutes.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.