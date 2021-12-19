31-year-old shot in Allendale

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - According to the Allendale Police Department, a 31-year-old woman was shot and killed Saturday night.

The police department says they received the call about the shooting at around 9:30 p.m. and were dispatched to the 900 block of Jackson Street.

News 12 is awaiting to hear back about the identity of the woman, and we’re told SLED is currently investigating. Check back for details.

