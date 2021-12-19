Advertisement

31-year-old shot in Allendale

(Source: Pexels/stock image)
(Source: Pexels/stock image)((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By Celeste Springer
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - According to the Allendale Police Department, a 31-year-old woman was shot and killed Saturday night.

The police department says they received the call about the shooting at around 9:30 p.m. and were dispatched to the 900 block of Jackson Street.

News 12 is awaiting to hear back about the identity of the woman, and we’re told SLED is currently investigating. Check back for details.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Program is built to the help Georgians most impacted by poverty.
Program in Ga. offers low-income Black women extra cash for 2 years
North Augusta porch pirate
Caught on camera: North Augusta porch pirate strikes as holidays approach
Robert Hayward
Orangeburg County murder suspect was out on bond
From left: Jaquan T. German, Hunter L. Piper, Gabriella O. Anthony and Jackie J. Campbell
4 deputies arrested, fired over jail smuggling
Multiple law enforcement officers responded at around 5:30 p.m. to a home near Coleman Avenue...
2 killed in shooting outside Orangeburg home

Latest News

(Source: Johnny Isakson/Facebook)
Former Sen. Johnny Isakson passes away at 76
Boil water advisory issued (Source: Pixabay/stock image)
Boil water advisory issued for residents of Blythe
Orangeburg County fatal accident kill one person
SCHP investigating fatal crash in Orangeburg County
Multiple law enforcement officers responded at around 5:30 p.m. to a home near Coleman Avenue...
2 killed in shooting outside Orangeburg home