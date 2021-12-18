Advertisement

Nearby residents express concern over new development coming to North Augusta

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new neighborhood could be coming to North Augusta – there are plans in the works for a 35-acre development called “The Falls.”

The development would start off at Martintown Road. The only problem is to access the neighborhood you’d have to go through another. And residents in The Rapids aren’t too happy about it.

More houses, more business, more people calling North Augusta home. Seems like a good thing. But, “There’s a couple of issues,” said Ken Beck, The Rapids Neighborhood President.

Cars are speeding down Martintown Road in North Augusta just at the entrance of The Rapids.

“500+ cars coming and going morning and night. We always have issues with traffic trying to get out on Martintown,” said Beck.

Rapids residents like Beck fear a new development would only make it worse.

MORE: | North Augusta hosts 'Third Thursday' one week after downtown shooting

The Falls development is a 35-acre mixed-use neighborhood. It’ll feature 252 higher-end homes, duplexes, and luxury apartments according to developers. Also a few local retail shops and a café.

“This development talks about having some retail, even though it may be small, that still gonna cause problems, with one access on Martintown Road,” said Beck.

And the two entrances to the neighborhood is on Riverbluff Road which is also the entrance to The Rapids.

“It’s probably not the right answer to have those roads go into The Rapids just because of the current situation already,” he said.

Developers say the goal is to provide upscale living to enhance the area nearby. But Beck worries too much change might push some people out.

MORE: | Ga. spaceport decision near, but more study needed, FAA says

“I can’t speak to all of them but I think based on some comments, it could,” he said.

Now the plan was presented to the planning commissioner Thursday night. Several neighbors from The Rapids spoke out against the proposal. However, Beck says soon he will sit down with the developers and see if they can come up with a solution that works for everyone.

