Local businesses gear up for Super Saturday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s the final countdown – the weekend before Christmas! The National Retail Association says 148 million people will participate in Super Saturday shopping. We went out to see how local businesses are gearing up.

“It is the busiest shopping day of the year, even busier than Black Friday,” said Hannah Bassali, Owner of The Swank Company.

With supply chain shortages and relaxed COVID restrictions, more people are shopping in person at stores like The Swank Company.

“Our traffic has been a lot heavier than it was last year its been very busy,” said Bassali. “I think people are ready for this year after last year, a lot of staying at home everyone is ready to get out and do their shopping even in person, even more than online.”

Grantski Records has also seen more customers shopping in person.

“We’ve definitely been busy all week. We’ve seen an increase in sales, we expect it to be really busy all weekend probably up until Christmas Eve,” said Evan Grantski, Owner of Grantski Records.

They have been preparing for this for months.

For Swank, preparing means making sure they are stocked and have plenty of staff ready to help.

“We just try to get the store as organized as possible, to get ready for Super Saturday and otherwise it’s just everyone come in and get ready to help all our customers in the store,” said Bassali.

It’s a welcome change from last year when many businesses were mostly online.

“From the small businesses that we interact with they all seem to be having you know obviously, much better years, much better in-person shopping,” Cal Wray, President of Augusta Economic Development Authority.

As stores open up, and more people shop in-person, Swank and Grantski are keeping their online presence, and thankful people are deciding to shop local.

In 2019 before the pandemic Super Saturday was the biggest single shopping day in U.S. history with over $34 billion of sales. So we will see how Saturday goes.

