Greenbrier Fishing Team finding success on and off the water

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High school fishing is one of the fastest growing sports in the country. Even with the increase in popularity, Greenbrier High School’s fishing team has found a way to stay competitive and earn scholarship opportunities for their anglers. D.J. Hadden, coach for the Greenbrier High fishing team, started the team nine years ago and has won two Georgia B.A.S.S. Nation State Championships. He says he has seen the sport catch fire over the past few years adding, “when we first started most tournaments had 35 to 50 boats, we had maybe 6 kids on our team, but now we have 150 to as high as 300 boats at tournaments”.

The boom in popularity has led to college scholarship opportunities for several anglers at Greenbrier over the last nine years. Seniors Henry Garrett and Jacob Hodge are currently first in angler of year points and have already secured scholarships to fish at the next level. Garrett says, “going to new places, learning how to adapt in different situations, and I’ve met a ton of new people, I love it”.

The team also hosts kid fishing days during the year and build habitat for fish around the lake. Logan Dixon, a senior angler on Greenbrier, said, “it’s very important. You want habitat for the fish to live, eat, and get bigger”.

Coach Hadden believes the boom is just starting saying, “kayaks I think are the next big thing you’ll see on the high school side and I think the sky is the limit for high school fishing”.

The team also helps out with local tournaments including the The Clarks Hill Classic College Open coming up Saturday, December 18th at Wildwood Park in Columbia County. College teams as far as Missouri will be in attendance. Weigh-in at Wildwood Park will be open to the public and start at 3 PM.

College bass tournament coming to Wildwood Park Saturday, December 18th. (WRDW)

The community support for the Greenbrier Fishing Team is huge. Dozens of local companies chip in to sponsor the team.

Greenbrier Fishing Team sponsors for 2021-2022 season. (WRDW)

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.