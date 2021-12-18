Advertisement

Caught on camera: North Augusta porch pirate strikes as holidays approach

By Clare Allen
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Just days until Christmas and one woman from North Augusta is sending a warning about porch pirates. And the whole thing was caught on camera.

North Augusta Public Safety say they have seen an increase in porch pirates. People will come up to houses and take their Amazon or FedEx packages. And as we get closer to the Christmas gift shopping deadline there may be more boxes outside your house.

It’s something you do not want to see happening to you just days away from Christmas!

In the video the woman walks right on up and reaches through the gate grabbing two packages that do not belong to her. We spoke with the woman who caught the theft on camera.

“When you see someone steal something off your property you get enraged. Who would do this to me?” said Brittany Weigel, homeowner.

MORE: | Nearby residents express concern over new development coming to North Augusta

Weigel woke up Wednesday morning expecting to open her packages but instead was stunned to see that someone had beat her to it.

“I didn’t noticing anything outside of the fact our delivery wasn’t here,” she said.

She says her packages were delivered around 7:30 a.m. and by 11 a.m. they were gone.

“She got air filters and a calendar which I’m glad its replaceable this time but I worry for my other neighbors that are getting irreplaceable items,” said Weigel.

North Augusta Public Safety says porch pirate crimes tend to increase around the holiday season and it has picked up recently because of online shopping.

“Nothing suspicious so to speak its just how brazen she walk in and out of here like she done it a hundred times,” she said. “And even if you’re not caught and your image gets out there you’re going to be embarrassed because everyone knows you out here.”

Weigel says she hopes her story will make people more aware of porch pirates this holiday season.

MORE: | North Augusta hosts ‘Third Thursday’ one week after downtown shooting

“I think its senseless. I think its crazy to go after somebody in the community you don’t even know if its worth it,” said Weigel.

With Christmas next weekend, make sure to keep an eye out for when your packages are expected to be delivered. Also if you know who the woman is in the video contact North Augusta Public Safety.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traci Smith
Classmates, community mourn girl killed by Aiken County fire
From left: Jaquan T. German, Hunter L. Piper, Gabriella O. Anthony and Jackie J. Campbell
4 deputies arrested, fired over jail smuggling
From left: Jaquan T. German, Hunter L. Piper, Gabriella O. Anthony and Jackie J. Campbell
Deputies fired, charged with smuggling contraband to inmates
Keyera Lashae Barnes
Like 4 fired deputies, prison guard accused in contraband case
From left: Jaquan T. German, Hunter L. Piper, Gabriella O. Anthony and Jackie J. Campbell
3 fired deputies out on bond in jail contraband scheme

Latest News

Local businesses gearing up for Super Saturday
Local businesses gear up for Super Saturday
Super Saturday
Holiday shopping on Super Saturday
North Augusta porch pirate
Caught on camera: North Augusta porch pirate strikes as holidays approach
fire damage
Fire Department shares tips on preventing fires after 5th victim dies in 2 weeks