Caught on camera: North Augusta porch pirate strikes as holidays approach

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Just days until Christmas and one woman from North Augusta is sending a warning about porch pirates. And the whole thing was caught on camera.

North Augusta Public Safety say they have seen an increase in porch pirates. People will come up to houses and take their Amazon or FedEx packages. And as we get closer to the Christmas gift shopping deadline there may be more boxes outside your house.

It’s something you do not want to see happening to you just days away from Christmas!

In the video the woman walks right on up and reaches through the gate grabbing two packages that do not belong to her. We spoke with the woman who caught the theft on camera.

“When you see someone steal something off your property you get enraged. Who would do this to me?” said Brittany Weigel, homeowner.

Weigel woke up Wednesday morning expecting to open her packages but instead was stunned to see that someone had beat her to it.

“I didn’t noticing anything outside of the fact our delivery wasn’t here,” she said.

She says her packages were delivered around 7:30 a.m. and by 11 a.m. they were gone.

“She got air filters and a calendar which I’m glad its replaceable this time but I worry for my other neighbors that are getting irreplaceable items,” said Weigel.

North Augusta Public Safety says porch pirate crimes tend to increase around the holiday season and it has picked up recently because of online shopping.

“Nothing suspicious so to speak its just how brazen she walk in and out of here like she done it a hundred times,” she said. “And even if you’re not caught and your image gets out there you’re going to be embarrassed because everyone knows you out here.”

Weigel says she hopes her story will make people more aware of porch pirates this holiday season.

“I think its senseless. I think its crazy to go after somebody in the community you don’t even know if its worth it,” said Weigel.

With Christmas next weekend, make sure to keep an eye out for when your packages are expected to be delivered. Also if you know who the woman is in the video contact North Augusta Public Safety.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.