2 killed in shooting outside Orangeburg home

Multiple law enforcement officers responded at around 5:30 p.m. to a home near Coleman Avenue at Belleville Road.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies confirmed Friday night two males were shot to death Friday afternoon outside an Orangeburg home.

Deputies responded to a home near Coleman Avenue at Belleville Road at around 5:30 p.m., according to Maj. Rene Williams.

Investigators have not provided further details about the shooting, except to say that they do not believe it was a random incident.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the two victims.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

