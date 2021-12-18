2 killed in shooting outside Orangeburg home

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies confirmed Friday night two males were shot to death Friday afternoon outside an Orangeburg home.

Deputies responded to a home near Coleman Avenue at Belleville Road at around 5:30 p.m., according to Maj. Rene Williams.

Investigators have not provided further details about the shooting, except to say that they do not believe it was a random incident.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the two victims.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

This was the scene earlier as Orangeberg County deputies responded to the area of Belleville Road and Coleman Avenue. We’re working to get more details @Live5News pic.twitter.com/FrlPzEfXty — Rey Llerena (@ReyLlerenaTV) December 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.