Advertisement

Woman charged with strong-arm robbery of Salvation Army kettle volunteer in Beaufort

Latoya Washington
Latoya Washington(Beaufort Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 7:27 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort Police Department is investigating a robbery involving a Salvation Army donation kettle.

It happened on Wednesday at the Belk on Robert Smalls Parkway. Officers say 34-year-old Latoya Washington, of Seabrook, walked up to a volunteer, yelled at her, and then smashed the donation kettle and took the money. When the volunteer attempted to prevent the theft, Washington shoved her to the ground and fled with money taken from the kettle.

Police say an alert citizen driving by the incident followed Washington as she fled into the nearby Walmart where she was subsequently located by officers and arrested. 

Washington was charged with strong-arm robbery and transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center without incident.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews work to extinguish a fire at a home on Independent Boulevard in Aiken County on Dec. 15,...
Name released for 10-year-old who died in Aiken County fire
Not much was left after a fire ravaged a house on Dec. 15 outside New Ellenton.
Child dies in Aiken County fire, the 5th victim of a local blaze in 12 days
From left: Jaquan T. German, Hunter L. Piper, Gabriella O. Anthony and Jackie J. Campbell
Deputies fired, charged with smuggling contraband to inmates
From left: Jaquan T. German, Hunter L. Piper, Gabriella O. Anthony and Jackie J. Campbell
4 deputies arrested, fired over jail smuggling
Dianna Laws
Coroner fears neglect killed 62-year-old; his daughter is jailed

Latest News

The economists said employment peaked in February and fell sharply afterward, marking the...
S.C. hits employment high point as Ga. reaches jobless low
School districts across the nation are on high alert as a new of wave of Tik Tok challenges...
Online violent threat challenge puts local schools on alert
President Joe Biden addresses graduates at SC State University on Dec. 17, 2021.
President Biden delivers commencement speech at SC State University
Augusta State Medical Prison
Like 4 fired deputies, prison guard accused in contraband case
From left: Jaquan T. German, Hunter L. Piper, Gabriella O. Anthony and Jackie J. Campbell
3 fired deputies out on bond in jail contraband scheme