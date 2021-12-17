WATCH LIVE: Family of man shot by GSP trooper calls for action

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - The family of the late Julian Lewis is holding a news conference Friday at Liberty Plaza at the Georgia Capitol.

They’re calling for definitive action from the state of Georgia.

They say the Georgia Department of Public Safety and the state of Georgia have the dashcam video of the incident that left Lewis dead, but the family says officials refuse to release the video.

Lewis was fatally shot on Aug. 7, 2020, by a state trooper trying to pull him over for a broken tail light.

Trooper Jacob Thompson was fired and jailed on felony murder charges.

A Screven County grand jury in June declined to indict Thompson.

