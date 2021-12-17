Advertisement

Staiti, No. 17 Georgia women stun No. 2 NC State 82-80 in OT

Georgia center Jenna Staiti (14) during a game against LSU at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga.,...
Georgia center Jenna Staiti (14) during a game against LSU at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga., on Thurs., January 28, 2021. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith)(Chamberlain Smith | Chamberlain Smith / Georgia Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jenna Staiti had 21 points and 11 rebounds while coming up with a critical defensive stop in the final seconds of overtime to help No. 17 Georgia beat No. 2 North Carolina State 82-80.

Sarah Ashlee Barker made a long, leaning 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds left in regulation to force OT. The 6-foot-4 Staiti was defending 6-5 Wolfpack star Elissa Cunane in the paint with the Bulldogs protecting an 81-80 lead, forcing a missed shot by Cunane. Cunane had 18 of her 20 points after halftime for the Wolfpack, who had won 10 straight.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Not much was left after a fire ravaged a house on Dec. 15 outside New Ellenton.
Child dies in Aiken County fire, the 5th victim of a local blaze in 12 days
From left: Jaquan T. German, Hunter L. Piper, Gabriella O. Anthony and Jackie J. Campbell
4 deputies arrested, fired over jail smuggling
Thomas Michael Airington
Police reveal what led up to shootout that injured officer
U.S. District Court, federal courthouse, Augusta, Ga.
Augusta man convicted in multi-million-dollar mortgage fraud
Crews work to extinguish a fire at a home on Independent Boulevard in Aiken County on Dec. 15,...
Coroner gives name of 10-year-old killed in Aiken County fire

Latest News

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) brings the ball up court while guarded by Indiana...
LaMelo Ball ready to rejoin Hornets in Portland
FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer walks off the field after a loss to the Los...
Jaguars move quickly to end many of Meyer’s practice methods
Tiger Woods commits to playing in the 2018 Honda Classic
Woods said to be ‘crazy good’ as he prepares for golf return
Simone Biles heading to Louisville as part of new gymnastics tour
2021 Notebook: For athletes, mental health took center stage