Advertisement

Online violent threat challenge puts local schools on alert

By Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local school districts operated at a heightened level of security Friday due to a nationwide threat that emerged as a challenge on the Tik Tok social media app.

School districts across the country are advising parents about the potential “challenge” to make violent threats.

What’s behind spike in school threats? An expert explains

Law enforcement agencies across the country agree that these threats are not likely credible, but many are working directly with schools to increase security patrols out of an abundance of caution.

The Aiken County school district said Friday that officials were aware of the social media chatter regarding threats to schools.

“We always work diligently with our local law enforcement anytime there are threats to schools,” a district spokesperson said.

The Columbia County School System, which had only a half-day of classes planned Friday ahead of the Christmas break, said it was in contact with local law enforcement agencies. Out of an abundance of caution, local law enforcement was to be visible Friday in the district along with a school resource officer on every campus.

On Friday, the district administration was notified of a different threat circulating on social media, mentioning several schools both in and outside of the Columbia County School District. The sheriff’s office has been notified and is currently investigating. Meanwhile, the district says students will continue to dismiss early on Friday as planned.

“Threats of any nature are not acceptable and will not be tolerated,” parents of students in at least two Columbia County schools were told in messages.

Parents of students at Evans High School were told that if parents felt it was warranted to keep their children home, the school administration would work with them and allow the students to make up their midterm exams when school resumes in January.

The nationwide school threat comes as the CSRA sees a dramatic spike in school threats, both online and written in restrooms. Authorities have detained some students accused of being involved in the threats.

Locally and nationally, school administrators urge families to report any concerns they have about threats against schools.

Local school districts continue to respond to rash of threats
SC Department of Mental Health offers advice to parents following rise in school threats

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews work to extinguish a fire at a home on Independent Boulevard in Aiken County on Dec. 15,...
Name released for 10-year-old who died in Aiken County fire
Not much was left after a fire ravaged a house on Dec. 15 outside New Ellenton.
Child dies in Aiken County fire, the 5th victim of a local blaze in 12 days
From left: Jaquan T. German, Hunter L. Piper, Gabriella O. Anthony and Jackie J. Campbell
Deputies fired, charged with smuggling contraband to inmates
From left: Jaquan T. German, Hunter L. Piper, Gabriella O. Anthony and Jackie J. Campbell
4 deputies arrested, fired over jail smuggling
Dianna Laws
Coroner fears neglect killed 62-year-old; his daughter is jailed

Latest News

President Joe Biden addresses graduates at SC State University on Dec. 17, 2021.
President Biden delivers commencement speech at SC State University
Augusta State Medical Prison
Like 4 fired deputies, prison guard accused in contraband case
From left: Jaquan T. German, Hunter L. Piper, Gabriella O. Anthony and Jackie J. Campbell
3 fired deputies out on bond in jail contraband scheme
News 12 in the morning│ Top headlines for December 17