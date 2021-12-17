Advertisement

Orangeburg County murder suspect was out on bond

Robert Hayward
Robert Hayward(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that an Orangeburg man out on bond has been charged in a fatal shooting that happened Monday.

“This individual was out on bond for attempted murder and also drug-related charges,” the sheriff said. “In fact, when I pulled up at the scene, I noticed he was wearing an ankle monitor which I found out was due to a condition of a prior bond.”

MORE | Coroner fears neglect killed 62-year-old; his daughter is jailed

Ravenell said 42-year-old Robert Hayward has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of a 39-year-old Calhoun County man.

Orangeburg County sheriff’s investigators were notified around 4:40 p.m. Monday that a shooting incident had occurred in Orangeburg.

Investigators arrived on the 800 block of Stilton Avenue to find the victim lying on the ground with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the upper body.

In addition to prior drug charges that have not gone to court, Ravenell said it was discovered the Malibu Drive man had been released on bond in August for an attempted murder charge.

Bond consideration for Hayward has been deferred.

