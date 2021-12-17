North Augusta hosts ‘Third Thursday’ one week after downtown shooting

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thursday marks a week since a burglary suspect on the run shot a North Augusta Public Safety Officer in broad day light downtown. The shooter Thomas Airington is behind bars facing multiple charges including attempted murder.

But North August’s Mayor said this wouldn’t stop the city from hosting Third Thursday. Crowds showed up to take back the streets, and support small businesses downtown.

Downtown North Augusta’s Third Thursday is all about having businesses stay open later and let people connect with the city. And after the shootout last week you’d think people might be hesitant to head back out there.

Memories from last week did not over shadow the holiday vibes Thursday night. People are moving forward saying last week, was an isolated, rare event.

“This is what we are right here Third Thursday,” said Amanda Hollar, works at Shelia’s bakery.

People filled the streets of downtown North Augusta doing last minute shopping under the watchful eye of extra public safety patrols.

“That was such an isolated event and North Augusta is not what last Thursday was,” said Hollar.

Shelia’s Bakery sits right on Georgia Ave where the shooting happened. They typically close at 1 p.m. so they were thankful they were not there during the shooting. But Thursday night they’re staying open late.

“Third Thursday is great cause you get a whole new crowd of people,” she said.

And that new crowd of people is pretty standard now. New faces come through every day as North Augusta grows.

“More people are coming to North Augusta. They’re loving North Augusta, they see that it’s different than the bigger cities,” said Jesse Elliott, business owner.

“We’re seeing a lot of new businesses pop up,” said Elliott.

Elliot has lived in North Augusta for 13 years. She says people are excited about the growth in North Augusta even if it means a few growing pains.

“The support system that is here through the businesses is really strong,” he said.

The next Third Thursday is slated for January 20th.

