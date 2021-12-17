Local shelters packed full of pups this holiday season: ‘It’s absolutely heartbreaking’

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local shelters in crisis mode this holiday season packed full of pups looking for homes. We are highlighting the need and what you can do to help.

The shelter is full and these dogs want out.

“In all honesty, it’s absolutely heartbreaking at the shelter right now, I’ve never seen a December this sad,” said Kathy Jacobs, Programs Coordinator, FOTAs.

Jacobs volunteers at the Aiken County Animal Shelter. She says this time of year is never this bad.

“We have every kennel full, so we’re really in need of the community to understand the need for these dogs to find homes,” she said.

For now, this is home. And they don’t leave often. Except when people like Jacobs take them for a walk.

“You wanna try to get them as much exercise as we can because they really need that. It’s a long day to be in a kennel,” said Jacobs.

Behind those cages, you may see some sad faces – but when they come out it’s a different story.

“We see our dogs are a lot more relaxed when they’re outside the kennel,” she said.

That’s part of the reason why they’re about to hold an event outside where all adoptions are free.

“If we’re going to save the lives of them, we have to have the support of our community,” said Jacobs.

In a time of year when people give so much, Jacobs hopes you can give one of them a home.

The Clear the Shelter event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Aiken County Animal Shelter. Again all adoptions are free.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.