Local school districts, law enforcement work around the clock to keep kids safe amid threats

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - While the kids are at home kicking off their winter break our local school districts and law enforcement are working around the clock to make sure they’re safe when they go back in the new year.

Friday both Richmond and Columbia counties say they had officers on every school campus in response to a threat going around TikTok. While the districts say the threat on TikTok does not specify schools, counties, or even states – they still wanted to have extra patrols just in case.

TikTok sent out a series of tweets Friday. They searched their app and found no content promoting violence.

A lot of these threats recently have come through social media. We spoke to experts who say now it’s up to you as parents to pay attention to what your kids do on social media.

“See what they’re looking at see what they’re getting into and having those conversations about what’s appropriate and what’s not appropriate,” said Sharon Worley, Coordinator for Counseling and Career Services for Aiken County Public Schools.

Students have access to more information on social media that Aiken County says they aren’t ready for. And it shows at school.

“The pandemic has definitely changed our students the students from March 2020 are very different from the students we see now in 2021,” said Worley.

More anxiety, stress, and uncertainty. Aiken County wants to add to its 72 counselors to help children’s mental health. Because these threats impact all of us.

“There is no coming back. It’s a loss so monumental that life will never be the same and I wish I could tell my story to students that are making these threats that if you decide to carry out this act you will not only ruin your life you will ruin the lives of the community,” said Hunter Pollack, School Safety Activist.

Pollack lost his sister in the Parkland school shooting.

“My sister Meadow being killed inside of Margory Stowman Douglass is something I wouldn’t wish upon any other family,” said Pollack.

He says they didn’t know the warning signs.

“I would just recommend to parents that they’re proactive that they know what’s going on in their child school because they know what’s going on then they will feel much better and they know when they send their kid to school they’re safe,” he said.

We reached out to Aiken, Richmond and Columbia County to see if they are planning to add any extra security after the holiday break. We will let you know when we hear back.

