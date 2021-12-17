Advertisement

Jaguars move quickly to end many of Meyer’s practice methods

FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer walks off the field after a loss to the Los...
FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer walks off the field after a loss to the Los Angeles Rams during an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. Urban Meyer's tumultuous NFL tenure ended after just 13 games — and two victories — when the Jacksonville Jaguars fired him early Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 because of an accumulation of missteps. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars moved quickly to rid themselves of some of Urban Meyer’s non-traditional methods Thursday.

There was no longer a motivational team huddle on the practice field. There was no longer an emcee with a microphone barking out directions for drills. There was no longer any use for catch phrases like “plus-two mentality” and “own it.” The Jaguars embraced the not-so-subtle changes that followed owner Shad Khan firing Meyer after a 2-11 start that included countless embarrassments on and off the field.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

