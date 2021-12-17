Advertisement

Guardians minor league catcher dies suddenly in Miami

The Cleveland Guardians say minor league catcher Andrés Meléndez died Thursday in Miami.
The Cleveland Guardians say minor league catcher Andrés Meléndez died Thursday in Miami.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians say minor league catcher Andrés Meléndez died Thursday in Miami. He was 20. The team said Meléndez died suddenly. There was no immediate word on the cause of death. The Venezuela native began his career with Milwaukee’s organization in 2018. He spent two seasons between the Brewers’ Dominican Summer and Arizona League teams before he was acquired in a trade by Cleveland in 2019. Meléndez spent the 2021 season at Low-A Lynchburg, appearing in 73 games.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Not much was left after a fire ravaged a house on Dec. 15 outside New Ellenton.
Child dies in Aiken County fire, the 5th victim of a local blaze in 12 days
Crews work to extinguish a fire at a home on Independent Boulevard in Aiken County on Dec. 15,...
Coroner gives name of 10-year-old killed in Aiken County fire
From left: Jaquan T. German, Hunter L. Piper, Gabriella O. Anthony and Jackie J. Campbell
Deputies fired, charged with smuggling contraband to inmates
From left: Jaquan T. German, Hunter L. Piper, Gabriella O. Anthony and Jackie J. Campbell
4 deputies arrested, fired over jail smuggling
Dianna Laws
Coroner fears neglect killed 62-year-old; his daughter is jailed

Latest News

FILE - A worker passes a Dominion Voting ballot scanner while setting up a polling location at...
Delaware judge rejects Fox News motion to dismiss lawsuit
FILE - Actor Chris Noth poses for photographers upon arrival at the British Independent Film...
Chris Noth accused of sexual assaults; actor denies claims
North Augusta Third Thursday
North Augusta hosts ‘Third Thursday’ one week after downtown shooting
North Augusta Third Thursday
North Augusta hosts 'Third Thursday' one week after downtown shooting