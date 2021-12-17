One deputy out on bond, three behind bars in Charles B. Webster contraband scheme

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three former deputies still behind bars after being accused of smuggling in contraband into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center. Thursday we know they all went before a judge. Three of them were granted bond at over $27,000. But one deputy Jaquan German was not granted bond.

German was denied bond because he is also facing charges of unlawful street gang activity.

We spoke to the sheriff about a month ago and he said they were having issues in this detention center related to gang retributions. Now, the alleged criminals are joined by four new cellmates.

Gabriella Anthony, Hunter Piper, Jackie Campbell and Jaquan German are all charged with violating their oath – accused of gifting shanks, clubs and drugs to inmates.

These are some of over 30 inmates who Christmas came a little early for this year.

Of the 19 shanks – six were given to accused murderers. Almost all are behind bars facing charges of aggravated assault. The four clubs found in the cells of more allegedly violent criminals. One of them – Mark Crawford was charged with three counts of possession of a weapon during a crime, two counts of armed robbery, drug charges, and now adding inmate possession of weapons.

Other goodies included a tightly rolled-up paper that can start a fire in the possession of Michael Mitchell charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, having a weapon during a crime, aggravated assault and murder.

Synthetic cannabinoid, pills were allegedly given to inmates like Joshua Stokes charged with murder, aggravated assault, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and now felony drug.

So Anthony, Piper, Campbell and German join these men empty handed and incarcerated. Piper is out on bond.

Incarcerated and will stay there until at least Hunter and Anthony can join Piper in putting up their over $27,000 bond.

We’ve reached out to Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for more information on their arrest warrants, personnel files and the D and E pods. We’ll be sure to let you know when we hear back.

