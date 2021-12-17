Advertisement

Augusta native Miss Georgia participates in 100th Miss America Competition

Miss Georgia Karson Pennington
Miss Georgia Karson Pennington(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thursday Augusta native and UGA alum Miss Georgia Karson Pennington competed in the 100th Miss America competition held in Connecticut.

The winner of Miss America 2022 is Miss Alaska, Emma Broyles. She gets a gold crown and sash for the 100th anniversary. She also gets a $100,000 scholarship and a six-figure Miss America salary.

Following in the footsteps of her mother and older sister, Pennington has been participating in the Miss America Scholarship Organization since the age of 10. To date, she has earned $23,450 in scholarship funds.

The Miss Georgia Scholarship Organization’s CEO/Executive Director Trina Pruitt shared: “Karson is such a wonderful representative of Georgia. She is incredibly smart, talented, hardworking, selfless, and beautiful. We are so excited for her to be able to represent Georgia, and to be able to compete in such a significant Miss America competition as it is the 100th anniversary.”

To follow along with the competition, you can sign up for the MGSC newsletter at www.missgeorgia.net.

The Miss Georgia Scholarship Organization is working hard on finding the next great candidate by officially setting the dates for the 2022 event for June 15-18. If you’re interested in applying to be the next Miss Georgia visit their website at https://www.missgeorgia.net/.

MORE: | Augusta native Miss Georgia heads to Miss America Competition

South Carolina gives input on new redistricting proposal
