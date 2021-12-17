Augusta firefighters extinguish storage building fire on Coral Ct.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Just before 11 a.m. Thursday Augusta firefighters were sent to Coral Ct. for the report of a building fire. They discovered a building in a backyard shooting flames and smoke.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly.

The home the outdoor building belonged to did suffer some minor damage. The storage building itself is a total loss.

There are no injuries to report. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Augusta firefighters respond to Coral Ct. fire (WRDW)

This comes at a dangerous time — peak season for fires.

Other local fire deaths in the past two weeks include these:

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.