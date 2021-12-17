Advertisement

Augusta firefighters extinguish storage building fire on Coral Ct.

Augusta firefighters respond to Coral Ct. fire
Augusta firefighters respond to Coral Ct. fire(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:13 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Just before 11 a.m. Thursday Augusta firefighters were sent to Coral Ct. for the report of a building fire. They discovered a building in a backyard shooting flames and smoke.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly.

The home the outdoor building belonged to did suffer some minor damage. The storage building itself is a total loss.

There are no injuries to report. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Augusta firefighters respond to Coral Ct. fire
Augusta firefighters respond to Coral Ct. fire(WRDW)

This comes at a dangerous time — peak season for fires.

Other local fire deaths in the past two weeks include these:

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Not much was left after a fire ravaged a house on Dec. 15 outside New Ellenton.
Child dies in Aiken County fire, the 5th victim of a local blaze in 12 days
From left: Jaquan T. German, Hunter L. Piper, Gabriella O. Anthony and Jackie J. Campbell
4 deputies arrested, fired over jail smuggling
Thomas Michael Airington
Police reveal what led up to shootout that injured officer
U.S. District Court, federal courthouse, Augusta, Ga.
Augusta man convicted in multi-million-dollar mortgage fraud
Crews work to extinguish a fire at a home on Independent Boulevard in Aiken County on Dec. 15,...
Coroner gives name of 10-year-old killed in Aiken County fire

Latest News

From left: Jaquan T. German, Hunter L. Piper, Gabriella O. Anthony and Jackie J. Campbell
One deputy out on bond, three behind bars in Charles B. Webster contraband scheme
I-TEAM: Fostering homelessness
I-TEAM: Fostering homelessness
I-TEAM: Fostering homelessness
I-TEAM: Fostering Homelessness
Inmates in contraband scheme
A look at the inmates charged in contraband scheme