Augusta firefighters extinguish storage building fire on Coral Ct.
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:13 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Just before 11 a.m. Thursday Augusta firefighters were sent to Coral Ct. for the report of a building fire. They discovered a building in a backyard shooting flames and smoke.
Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly.
The home the outdoor building belonged to did suffer some minor damage. The storage building itself is a total loss.
There are no injuries to report. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.
This comes at a dangerous time — peak season for fires.
Other local fire deaths in the past two weeks include these:
- Sergio T. Villalobos, 29, died last Friday in a camper fire at 526 Water Oak Drive in Windsor.
- Eugenia Gosdin, 82, died after suffering severe burns over 80 percent of her body last Wednesday in Augusta. She was cooking at her home in the 1800 block of Telfair Street when the fire jumped onto her clothes.
- Two elderly sisters died in a fire Dec. 3 at 110 White Ash St. in Warrenville. Leila Ann Gantt, 72, and her sister Alice Gantt, 68, were trapped inside and died of smoke and soot inhalation and thermal injuries.
- Child dies in Aiken County fire, the 5th victim of a local blaze in 12 days A child died Wednesday in a house fire afternoon outside New Ellenton — the fifth victim of a local blaze in 12 days — and her mother was involved in a nearby crash while trying to get to the scene.
