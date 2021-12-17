Advertisement

2021 Notebook: For athletes, mental health took center stage

Simone Biles heading to Louisville as part of new gymnastics tour
Simone Biles heading to Louisville as part of new gymnastics tour(tcw-wave)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:24 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - It was the year that mental health took a prominent position in the sports world — led by two female athletes, Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka.

Biles came back to earn a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics after taking herself out of several competitions to deal with a dreaded mental block. Osaka pulled out of the French Open before the second round for a mental health break. Together these sagas produced a substantive conversation about mental health and athletes. One AP journalist who covered it says of Biles that it took someone at her level to make it OK for athletes at other levels to care for their emotional health.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Not much was left after a fire ravaged a house on Dec. 15 outside New Ellenton.
Child dies in Aiken County fire, the 5th victim of a local blaze in 12 days
From left: Jaquan T. German, Hunter L. Piper, Gabriella O. Anthony and Jackie J. Campbell
4 deputies arrested, fired over jail smuggling
Thomas Michael Airington
Police reveal what led up to shootout that injured officer
U.S. District Court, federal courthouse, Augusta, Ga.
Augusta man convicted in multi-million-dollar mortgage fraud
Crews work to extinguish a fire at a home on Independent Boulevard in Aiken County on Dec. 15,...
Coroner gives name of 10-year-old killed in Aiken County fire

Latest News

Georgia center Jenna Staiti (14) during a game against LSU at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga.,...
Staiti, No. 17 Georgia women stun No. 2 NC State 82-80 in OT
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) brings the ball up court while guarded by Indiana...
LaMelo Ball ready to rejoin Hornets in Portland
FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer walks off the field after a loss to the Los...
Jaguars move quickly to end many of Meyer’s practice methods
Tiger Woods commits to playing in the 2018 Honda Classic
Woods said to be ‘crazy good’ as he prepares for golf return