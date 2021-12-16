Advertisement

Young overcomes neck injury, Hawks beat Magic 111-99

Atlanta Hawks Trae Young (11) scores during the second half of an NBA basketball game against...
Atlanta Hawks Trae Young (11) scores during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)(Hakim Wright Sr. | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Trae Young played through a neck injury to score 28 points, John Collins had 21 points and 10 rebounds and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Orlando Magic 111-99 on Wednesday night to end a two-game losing streak.

Young left for the locker room late in the third quarter after Cole Anthony hit him with a shoulder in the face on an offensive foul. Young was deemed to have a neck cramp and returned with 5:31 remaining after Orlando got to 104-84.  Atlanta won its fifth consecutive road game — a feat made more impressive by the fact that it opened the season 1-8 away from home.

Terrence Ross scored 18 points for Orlando.

