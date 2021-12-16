Advertisement

Updated look inside the historic Charles Hammond House

Published: Dec. 15, 2021
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re giving you an updated look inside the historic Charles Hammond House! It’s a home that dates back to the Revolutionary War located in North Augusta.

The owner, James O’Neal bought the home back in 2017 and since then has renovated it while still preserving its history.

He says he wants to use it not only as a rental, but to host events, and possibly a location to shoot movies that date back to that era.

“The house has just been so well received by the community. I’ve done renovations before but never had this much love from a community and also put a little bit of responsibility on knowing that we are working with something very special,” said O’Neal.

If you want to take a tour of the home you can visit the Charles Hammond House Facebook page.

