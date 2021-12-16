Tourists accused of disturbing sea turtle nest on Folly Beach

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Three people are facing fines and possible community service for filming themselves digging up a loggerhead turtle nest on Folly Beach, the state’s Department of Natural Resources says.

The incident happened this past July, the peak of South Carolina’s sea turtle nesting season, according to a release from SCDNR.

In early September, SCDNR officers in Charleston County said they received a copy of a Snapchat video that appeared to show two young men digging up a sea turtle nest and later attempting to replace the eggs from the nest.

One egg was smashed on the ground during the video, which was being filmed by a third person, the release states.

SCDNR Officer Freddie Earhart led the investigation into the source of the video. During the course of his investigation, Earhart was able to identify and locate the three people involved, the release states.

All three were under the age of 21 and were vacationing with family at the time of the incident, the release states.

“A meeting was set up with all three suspects and their parents, at which time the young men made voluntary statements confirming their involvement and that they were aware such actions were against the law,” SCDNR spokesman David Lucas said.

The suspects admitted that some of the eggs were damaged and that they tried to rebury the eggs, which ultimately resulted in additional damage, he said.

SCDNR Marine Turtle Conservation Program coordinator Michelle Pate, using data collected by the Folly Beach Turtle Watch team, was able to confirm that out of ninety eggs remaining in the nest, seventy-one did not hatch.

“While they could have been charged for each egg disturbed, based on the cooperation of the suspects, five summons for unlawful taking of loggerhead turtle eggs were issued to the three suspects (two each for the individuals who dug up the eggs and one for the individual who filmed them),” Lucas said. “These charges can carry jail or fines of up to $2,000, as well as restitution.”

SCDNR will recommend that the restitution comes in the form of community service time to working with SCDNR’s Marine Turtle Conservation program so they can learn first-hand about how much work goes into protecting sea turtles in South Carolina.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.