Advertisement

Suspect indicted in 2020 Orangeburg County carjacking

Shia Lee
Shia Lee(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A North Carolina man accused of carjacking two people, including an off-duty law enforcement officer, has been indicted by a federal grand jury.

Shia Lee, 33, of Burlington, N.C., was charged Dec. 7 with carjacking and brandishing a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Rhett DeHart.

MORE | Coroner fears neglect killed 62-year-old; his daughter is jailed

The indictment alleges that on Dec. 19, 2020, Lee brandished a gun and stole a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee from two people at a rest stop outside Orangeburg.

Lee abandoned the vehicle in Branchville and stole a 2014 Dodge Caravan that was left running outside a convenience store, according to authorities. Lee led law enforcement officers on a chase and was then taken into custody, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

None of the victims were injured.

If convicted, Lee faces a mandatory minimum of seven years in prison and up to life imprisonment, plus a fine of $250,000 and up to five years of court-ordered supervision. Lee will be arraigned Dec. 21.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Not much was left after a fire ravaged a house on Dec. 15 outside New Ellenton.
Child dies in Aiken County fire, the 5th victim of a local blaze in 12 days
From left: Jaquan T. German, Hunter L. Piper, Gabriella O. Anthony and Jackie J. Campbell
4 deputies arrested, fired over jail smuggling
Thomas Michael Airington
Police reveal what led up to shootout that injured officer
U.S. District Court, federal courthouse, Augusta, Ga.
Augusta man convicted in multi-million-dollar mortgage fraud
Aiken High School
Gun was loaded in Aiken High teen’s bag, police say

Latest News

This Labradoodle is recovering from burns.
Reward up to $10K to catch whoever set Ga. Labradoodle on fire
Crews work to extinguish a fire at a home on Independent Boulevard in Aiken County on Dec. 15,...
Coroner gives name of 10-year-old killed in Aiken County fire
Augusta Regional Airport
More than $4M in federal funds coming to 12 local airports
Georgia Legislature
Ga. lawmakers start outlining legislative agendas for 2022