Suspect indicted in 2020 Orangeburg County carjacking

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A North Carolina man accused of carjacking two people, including an off-duty law enforcement officer, has been indicted by a federal grand jury.

Shia Lee, 33, of Burlington, N.C., was charged Dec. 7 with carjacking and brandishing a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Rhett DeHart.

The indictment alleges that on Dec. 19, 2020, Lee brandished a gun and stole a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee from two people at a rest stop outside Orangeburg.

Lee abandoned the vehicle in Branchville and stole a 2014 Dodge Caravan that was left running outside a convenience store, according to authorities. Lee led law enforcement officers on a chase and was then taken into custody, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

None of the victims were injured.

If convicted, Lee faces a mandatory minimum of seven years in prison and up to life imprisonment, plus a fine of $250,000 and up to five years of court-ordered supervision. Lee will be arraigned Dec. 21.

