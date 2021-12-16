Richmond County Suicide Prevention Coalition taking away the stigma of asking for help

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The holidays can be a tough time of the year for some of us. The Richmond County Suicide Prevention Coalition is made up of groups like AU, Lighthouse Care Center, and Public Safety all working to have those difficult and uncomfortable conversations.

They say the most important thing is to be brave enough to have them.

The coalition started in 2019 and since then their goal is to try to take away the stigma of asking for help, prevent more suicides, provide resources to anyone who has lost a loved one and more. They host events like Let’s Chalk About It, virtual educational forums, educational movie screenings, they team up to work with our local schools and more.

“Now suicide prevention and just prevention in general has really bridged that gap and tore down walls and it’s made us a lot more healthy not just physically but emotionally and spiritually as well,” said Thomas Stokes, Capt at Augusta Fire Department.

If you visit the Richmond County Suicide Prevention Coalition Facebook page they have links to crisis hotlines, different training opportunities to learn how to approach those conversations and lists of all our local resources.

