Reward up to $10K to catch whoever set Ga. Labradoodle on fire

DECATUR, Ga. (WGCL/CBS46) - The reward money continues to grow for information on who set an innocent dog on fire on Dec. 5.

“He was in a lot of pain. So, he was pretty down,” said Tina Lee, founder of Dog Days Rescue in Kennesaw, which has taken over responsibility and temporary care of the dog.

Since named Will, the dog will remain in the hospital for at least four more weeks.

“It was heartbreaking. Heartbreaking. Just completely gut-wrenching. He came out of the emergency vet where they had him before he transferred to us, and we put him in my car, and it was absolutely heart-breaking,” said Lee, about Will’s condition when he first was found.

A copy of the incident report says two people saw the dog running on fire on Lindsey Drive in Decatur. Then it says, “the witnesses doused the canine with water,” and the dog suffered second and third degree burns.

“Once the pain medication and everything started to kick in, his spirits came up. He’s really a sweet dog. It may be the painkillers talking, but he’s a pretty sweet dog. We’ve had a lot of tail wags, kisses,” said Lee, who has been posting updates to social media almost daily. “There’s probably at this point over 300 people email, message, call that are interested in adopting him. At this point, we are nowhere near looking at adopters.”

Up to $10,000 is being offered through Crime Stoppers, PETA and Dog Days Rescue.

