Primary Wave Music discusses future plans for James Brown’s Estate

The Godfather of Soul's legacy will live on under new ownership. It comes after a decades-long battle over James Brown's Estate.

He’s the heart and the soul – of course – of downtown Augusta.

After nearly 15 years of controversy over James Brown’s Estate, it sold to Primary Wave Music for an estimated $90 million.

“I mean we all know James Brown is the Godfather of Soul. Period. The end. That is what we’re working with and that is what we’re going to build on very carefully with legacy in mind,” said Natalia Nastaskin, Chief Content Officer, Primary Wave Music.

That $90 million legacy is made up of his music rights, real estate, name, and likeness.

“We’re very much in the process of discussing what’s part of the acquisition, what’s part of the archive and we very carefully parse through that before we make any decisions for the future,” said Nastaskin.

The Godfather of Soul was one of the first 10 inductees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame – forever cementing himself as one of the greatest artists ever.

“We’re very strategic about all of our undertakings, especially when they surround the greatest artist of all time,” she said.

So what’s next? Primary Wave Music intends to make Brown’s Beech Island mansion a tourist hotspot and festivals could be a way to celebrate his life.

“It’s all about preserving the legacy, but also creating a new life, and extending the life of the songs and for the artists,” said Nastaskin. “Now the work really begins for us to understand what we have.”

Primary Wave says they will continue James Brown’s wishes of helping underserved children through scholarships on both sides of the river.

