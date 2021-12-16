Advertisement

No. 3 Georgia’s defense looks to learn from ‘wake-up call’

Kentucky tight end Justin Rigg (83) is tacked by Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall (41),...
Kentucky tight end Justin Rigg (83) is tacked by Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall (41), defensive back Derion Kendrick (11), and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:30 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s proud defense is seeking to redeem itself after the Bulldogs’ ugly loss to Alabama in the Southeastern Conference championship game.

Georgia had not allowed more than 17 points in a game before being humbled 41-24 by Alabama. Still, No. 3 Georgia landed a spot in the College Football Playoff and will play No. 2 Michigan in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 31. Linebacker Nakobe Dean says players have discussed learning from the ugly loss. Safety Lewis Cine says the loss was a wake-up call.

Georgia still leads the nation in scoring defense. It is second in yards allowed.

