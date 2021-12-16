Advertisement

More than $4 million in infrastructure bill funds awarded to 12 local airports

Augusta Regional Airport
Augusta Regional Airport
By Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than $4 million is coming to airports in the CSRA as part of the recently-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill.

The law provides $15 billion for airport-related projects and can be invested in runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects, as well as terminal, airport-transit connections, and roadway projects.

The bill will award the following airports in our area:

Augusta Regional at Bush Field: $2,712,878

Orangeburg Municipal Airport: $295K

Thomson-McDuffie County: $295K

Barnwell Regional: $159K

Washington-Wilkes County: $159K

Kaolin Field (Sandersville): $159K

Plantation Park (Sylvania): $159K

Aiken Regional: $110K

Allendale County: $110K

Burke County: $110K

Millen: $110K

Louisville Municipal: $110K

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has given us a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build safer and more sustainable airports that connect individuals to jobs and communities to the world. With this new funding, urban, regional and rural airports across the country now can get to work on projects that have waited for years, modernizing their infrastructure and building a better America,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement.

