Coroner fears neglect killed 62-year-old; his daughter is jailed

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a case of what it’s calling neglect to a disabled adult after a 62-year-old man died several days after being taken to a hospital.

The victim’s daughter had already been arrested in connection with the case before he died.

Bobby Laws was admitted to the emergency room with electrical tape around his legs, multiple lacerations and stage 4 pressure ulcers, as well as being emaciated, according to Coroner Mark Bowen.

Laws died Wednesday at Augusta University Medical Center at 2:48 p.m.

Laws was transported to the hospital by emergency medical crews on Dec. 5. Laws was living with his daughter on the 3000 block of Deans Bridge Road at the time of the incident.

An autopsy is scheduled at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation lab.

His daughter, Dianna Laws, 38, was arrested last Friday in connection with the case.

She was committed to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center on two felony charges – neglect to a disabled adult, elder or resident and exploitation of an elderly or disabled person, according to authorities.

The sheriff’s agency said it’s continuing the investigation and further charges may be forthcoming pending the results of the autopsy.

