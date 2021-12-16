Advertisement

Local artists share excitement over Westobou transforming Annex into studio space

By Zayna Haliburton
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been in downtown Augusta for more than 200 years and now it’s getting some new guests. At the Old Academy of Richmond County over on Telfair Street Westobou is now using the Annex Studios for a couple of local artists. We took a look inside to see what’s in store.

Aort Reed is from Augusta and has been drawing since he was little.

“It is a therapy, but at the same time, it’s more so purposeful. A sense of communication like a diary, pages to a diary, but not a diary or journal just really expressing what needs to come out instead of suppressing,” said Aort Reed, a local artist.

For Aort – his work has a lot of meaning behind it.

“It’s kind of cryptic and perplex, so there are so many things going on in the work that to different individuals they kind of gain something different. It speaks a little different to each person and I kind of like that idea,” he said.

MORE: | School surprises kids with gifts: ‘It feels like it’s already Christmas’

Westobou is a non-profit organization that helps provide artists with opportunities to create. And just recently transformed the Annex into studio space.

“I’ve worked in a garage. I’ve worked in a shed. I’ve worked in a spare bedroom, just any space I can find. It’s always important to have that space and my space here at the Westobou Annex came out of a need as I transitioned into places,” said Chase Lanier, a local artist.

Executive Director of Westobou, Kristi Sykes says although there are currently only two studios inside their goal is to one day expand.

“We hope that we can have 10,15,20 studios maybe more in the future as well as expand our visual art exhibition space. We also have a residency program and we hope to expand our residencies as well,” said Sykes.

Chase says having the space to create and work around another artist is an experience unlike any other.

“There are not really many spaces like that in Augusta unless people have carved them out on their own and so being able to have that collaborative environment has been nice,” said Lanier.

MORE: | A special Aiken County cat is making national headlines

There is studio space available for you to rent next month. And if you want to support these local artists and the studios you can take part in the “You Name It” campaign where you can help pay for supplies. For more information visit their website at westobou.org.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Michael Airington
Police reveal what led up to shootout that injured officer
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
Augusta crash kills woman in problem area: Mike Padgett Highway
Charles B. Webster Detention Center, Augusta, Ga.
Deputies suspected of smuggling contraband into jail
From left: Jaquan T. German, Hunter L. Piper, Gabriella O. Anthony and Jackie J. Campbell
4 deputies arrested, fired over jail smuggling
James Brown Statue - Downtown Augusta, GA
After 15-year fight, James Brown estate sold for $90 million

Latest News

Gold Cross EMS and SouthStar EMS announce new partnership
Home for the pawlidays
Augusta Animal Services seeking loving homes for ‘Home for the Paw-lidays’
Home for the pawlidays
Augusta Animal Services seeking homes for 'Home for the Paw-lidays'
Charles Hammond House
Updated look inside the historic Charles Hammond House
Charles Hammond House
A look inside the historic Hammond House