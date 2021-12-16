Handful of CSRA athletes sign on Early Signing Day

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was an active day in the CSRA Wednesday, as a few high school athletes signed their national letters of intent to play sports at the next level.

In North Augusta, four athletes signed Wednesday afternoon.

Drew Stevens committed to Iowa back in the summer, and put pen to paper Wednesday. Stevens is enrolling early. He heads to Iowa in a few weeks, meaning his high school days are over.

“It’s kind of sad, but it’s like a sad excitement,” Stevens said. “I’m ending a chapter that I enjoyed very much, but I’m starting a new chapter that’s very important to me, important to my family.” Stevens re-wrote the record book for kickers at North Augusta, finishing with 10 school records.

He wasn’t the only Yellow Jacket committing to play football at the next level. Defensive end Chase Tillman committed to Appalachian State Wednesday. Tillman had his ups and downs at NAHS, suffering a knee injury sophomore year, right around the time colleges started looking at the 250 lb. end.

“All hope was lost, and then I just found the light and just kept pushing through it,” Tillman said. “One college took a chance on me and I just shot for it.”

Sisters Aricka and Arin Moore signed to play basketball at Erskine next year. The Moores have been a part of two state championship teams at North Augusta, and are hoping to bring some championship pedigree to Erskine.

“We didn’t initially want to go to the same school, but it just happened,” Aricka said. “It feels good to have someone you know there.”

“We have our twin connection on the court, so that will hopefully help us,” added Arin.

At Washington-Wilkes High School, quarterback Dalen Cobb inked his NLI to play at Georgia Southern. Cobb is one of the first recruits to sign for new head coach Clay Helton. Cobb said Helton’s Power 5 experience is a big factor on why he chose the Eagles. Cobb, who accounted for 38 touchdowns this season for the Tigers, earned some high praise from his head coach Sid Fritts.

“I think he’s probably the best player to ever come through Washington-Wilkes,” said Fritts. “And I know a lot of the older guys will argue this guy or that guy, and they’re all good players. But this guy right here is a special guy.” Fritts also said Cobb neck and neck with Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman as the best players he’s ever coached.

Westside’s Kaleb Hutchinson also signed Wednesday. The senior cornerback will play football at Coastal Carolina.

Former Greenbrier standout Beau Shugarts also signed Wednesday with Bryant University. Shugarts, who graduated in 2020 and spent a year at the Air Force Prep Academy, re-opened his recruitment a few weeks ago. Shugarts said he went with Bryant for the business school and the opportunity to compete for and win championships.

National Signing Day is on February 2.

