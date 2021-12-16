Advertisement

Gold Cross EMS and SouthStar EMS announce new partnership

By Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gold Cross EMS and SouthStar EMS announced they have reached an agreement for SouthStar EMS to join the Gold Cross family starting January 1, 2022. This exciting partnership will offer extraordinary growth opportunities for both companies, all while maintaining existing leadership teams and operations.

“SouthStar EMS is an established provider in our area. We share the same guiding principles that have made both companies trusted providers in our communities,” Gold Cross EMS CEO Vince Brogdon said. “We are excited to have Jim Adkins and his SouthStar EMS Family join the Gold Cross Family. We are both dedicated to the communities we serve.”

Headquartered in Augusta, SouthStar EMS currently serves as a provider in the 911 systems in Richmond and Columbia County, as well as Aiken County in South Carolina. SouthStar EMS also provides non-emergent transportation all over Georgia and South Carolina, and beyond.

Gold Cross EMS, Inc. is based out of Martinez, Georgia and is committed to bringing patients throughout the region and abroad the highest of standards and excellence. They specialize in Emergency and NonEmergency ground transport.

The new partnership will operate more than one hundred vehicles with over 525 employees between the two companies.

