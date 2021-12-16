Ga. jobless rate drops for 19th month to all-time low of 2.8%

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia’s unemployment rate has fallen for the 19th straight month to 2.8 percent for November 2021, an all-time low. Additionally, Georgia is reporting an all-time high for the number of individuals employed.

The number of employed Georgians in November was up 11,983 from October to 5.027 million, officials announced Thursday.

Despite the recovery we’re seeing numbers-wise, many industries are still facing staffing shortages. Health care, retail, accommodations and food services all top the list of industries with the most job openings in Georgia.

Georgia’s unemployment rate dropped another three tenths of a point to 2.8 percent in November, the lowest rate in Georgia’s recorded history. Georgia’s unemployment rate was more than 1 percent lower than the national unemployment rate of 4.2 percent.

“We have fully recovered from this pandemic when it comes to employed Georgians, employing more people today than before the pandemic struck,” said Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. “The hard work is still in front of us as job creation is outpacing new workers in the labor force.”

The labor force was down 235 in November to 5.17 million and is up only 1,220 over the previous seven months. In comparing November 2021 figures to pre-pandemic March 2020 figures, the labor force remains down 32,000, the number of employed is up 10,000, and the number of unemployed is down 42,000. The number of unemployed was down 12,218 to 146,218 in November, the lowest figure since December 2000.

Jobs in Georgia were up 13,500 over the month and are up 4.4 percent over the year to 4.62 million. Since May (a six-month period), job growth has increased by 130,600.

The sectors with the most over-the-month job gains included:

Transportation and warehousing, 4,300.

Non-durable goods manufacturing, 2,300

Accommodation and food services, 2,200

Health care and social assistance, 2,000

Wholesale trade, 1,800

Professional, scientific and technical services, 1,100

Durable goods manufacturing, 1,100

Arts, entertainment and Recreation, 1,000

Initial unemployment claims were down 10,116 from October to 17,194 in November, marking the first time since November 2019 that initial claims fell below the 20,000 plateau. Initial claims were down 86,981 over the year.

Also in the news ...

MORE GEORGIA JOBS: Rivian Automotive was set Thursday to announce it’s building a $5 billion battery and assembly plant east of Atlanta projected to employ 7,500 workers. Rivian is a new entrant seeking to make electric trucks and commercial vans, challenging established automakers. Published reports say Texas, Arizona and Michigan were also competing the for the plant. Rivian’s new Georgia plant could make 200,000 vehicles a year.

