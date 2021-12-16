Advertisement

Election probe dismissed over pro-Trump attorney’s residency

Election in Georgia
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — An investigation has found that a high-profile lawyer who falsely insisted that former President Donald Trump actually won the 2020 election did not violate Georgia election laws by moving to another state before voting last year.

The Georgia secretary of state’s office in February opened an investigation into where Lin Wood had been living when he voted early in person in Georgia in last year’s general election.

MORE | Far too little vote fraud to tip election to Trump, AP finds

Wood said he spent some time in South Carolina, but he considered himself a Georgia resident throughout 2020.

The State Election Board voted on Tuesday to dismiss the case.

A spokesperson for the secretary of state’s office confirmed that no violation was found.

