Edgefield County man sentenced in pool room slaying case

Barry Wayne Jones
Barry Wayne Jones(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Barry Wayne Jones, 57, was sentenced to 35 years in prison following his conviction in Edgefield County for a 2018 murder, according to prosecutors.

Judge Walton J. McLeod IV presided over this jury trial that began Dec. 3 with jury selection and concluded late Monday.

Jones is not eligible for parole after his conviction in the murder of Milledge Hall, 63.

Following the trial, 11th Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard said: “This was an extremely difficult and hard-fought case that took a great deal of team work. I am grateful that the collaborative efforts of my office and law enforcement resulted in closure to the victim’s family.”

Hall was shot May 7, 2018, at the Johnston Pool Room with a .38 revolver and died from his injuries at a hospital in Augusta.

During the trial, evidence showed Hall’s grandson owned the pool room and that Jones stopped by, according to prosecutors.

The evidence showed Jones left the pool room around 6:25 p.m. to later return around 7 p.m. after loading his Mercedes with an arsenal of guns and ammo, according to prosecutors.

According to witnesses, when Jones returned, Hall intended to tell Jones he was no longer welcome at the establishment because of his behavior two days prior.

Video footage showed that when Jones pulled up, Hall walked outside to talk to him while Jones sat inside his vehicle. Witnesses testified that during the conversation that lasted almost nine minutes, they heard Hall telling Jones he needed to leave and not come back.

Hall then turned to walk back toward the front door of the building.

Jones then summoned Hall back to his vehicle by calling his name out, according to prosecutors.

The video footage showed that Hall then turned and walked back towards Jones’ vehicle while waving his arms in the air and telling him to leave.

When Hall got around the front of Jones’ vehicle, Jones exited his vehicle, shot Hall twice with a revolver, and then fled the scene, according to prosecutors.

Officers with the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office found Jones in his Mercedes approximately 30 minutes later driving down Highway 25 toward Greenwood. Officers ultimately followed Jones to a remote area where Jones opened fire on officers with an AR-15 rifle, according to prosecutors.

Jones struck one of the officer’s vehicles, according to prosecutors.

Officers returned fire, ultimately striking Jones.

Jones then shot himself.

Officers were able to move in and take custody of him.

The jury convicted Jones of the murder of Hall but did not return a conviction for the attempted murder of one of the officers.

Solicitor Rick Hubbard and Senior Assistant Solicitor Robby McNair prosecuted the case for the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

