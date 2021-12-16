Advertisement

Delta drops SkyMiles rewards for fliers who buy cheap tickets

By Staff and wire reports
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. - In the midst of one of the biggest travel times of the year, the primary carrier at Augusta Regional Airport is making a big change to the way fliers earn rewards.

Delta Airlines says Basic Economy tickets purchased on or after Dec. 9 for flights departing on or after Jan. 1, are not eligible to earn miles in the SkyMiles Program or earn credit towards Medallion Status.

All other classes of tickets appear to be unchanged at this time.

According to the popular travel website “The Points Guy,” Delta is also ending its flexible travel waiver for basic economy, which was instituted during the pandemic, and introducing a new cancellation option.

Starting in 2022, according to the website, you can no longer cancel or change basic economy fares. However, unlike the rules before the pandemic, these fares will now be cancelable for partial travel credit. You can read more about those changes here.

Delta says: “Basic Economy fares were designed for those who prioritize price, and we know that even our most price-conscious customers value flexibility. Those who need to cancel their Basic Economy trip will be able to conveniently adjust their plans through delta.com or the Fly Delta app and may apply a portion of the cancelled ticket value to their future travel.”

Delta is one of two carriers serving Augusta Regional Airport and generally outpaces the other carrier, American, in local passengers.

Also in the news ...

THINGS ARE LOOKING UP: Delta Air Lines no longer expects to lose money in the fourth quarter with travel during the holiday season heating up. The company said Thursday it now foresees an adjusted profit of approximately $200 million in the final quarter of the year. In October, Atlanta-based Delta cautioned that it expected a “modest” loss in the fourth quarter due to rising fuel prices. The carrier lost money throughout 2020.

From reports by WGCL/CBS46 and The Associated Press

