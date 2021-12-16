Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Fog possible tonight and early Friday. Cold front heading our way this weekend.
By Riley Hale
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cloudy skies with patches of sprinkles, fog and mist this evening into tonight. Temperatures will generally stay in the mid to upper 50s overnight into early Friday. Winds will be calm.

Lows will stay mild in the 50s early Friday. Highs will warm up to the low and mid 70s by Friday afternoon with more clouds than sun during the day. A stray shower is possible again, but most of the area should stay dry. Winds will be out of the south-southwest less than 10 mph.

Our next front and higher chance for rain will be this weekend between Saturday and Sunday. A few showers are possible during the day Saturday. Highs will be warm in the mid to upper 70s. The highest chance for rain is Saturday evening into early Sunday as the main cold front pushes through the region. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Lingering showers are expected early Sunday along the front that will likely stall just south of the area. Rain chances look lower Sunday afternoon as the front moves south of the region. Highs will be cooler behind the front and stay in the mid 60s.

The front stalled to our south should keep us dry during the day Monday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs on Monday will be cool in the mid 50s.

An upper level disturbance will move over the region Monday night into Tuesday brining another round of rainfall to the CSRA. Highs will stay cool Tuesday in the mid to upper 50s.

