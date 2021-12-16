Community steps in to help after local 87-year-old school crossing guard robbed at gunpoint

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman named Louvenia Gray has been a school crossing guard in Richmond County for more than half her life. At 87 years old she still works at two schools every morning and afternoon. But last week something happened. She shares the story of her setback and how the community is stepping up to help out.

Gray is ready to do what she’s been doing for 51 years.

“This who I am, a crossing guard, I love it, I love the children,” she said.

It’s that love that keeps bringing her there every morning and afternoon. She’s 87 years old but she still works two schools a day.

“I love it...that’s what keeps me going,” said Gray.

Last week something happened that’s never happened to her before.

“That’s a week I’d like to forget,” she said.

She told police one day after getting off duty someone came up to her, pointed a gun at her, and took her purse which included her driver’s license, social security card, and $9.

“She’s just there trying to help our kids get to school safely so for that to have happened to her It just really broke my heart,” said Tanya Thompson, donator.

Thomson’s never met Ms. Gray before but when she heard what happened she knew she had to do something.

“I got together with several of the neighbors in the community and we put together a gift bag for Ms. Gray,” said Thompson.

Neighbors pitched in and raised about $300 in cash and gift cards.

“We got together and got you a little gift,” said Thompson.

“Oh, thank you! Thank you!” said Gray. “Oh it’s just...I can’t find words to explain it,” said Gray.

After one unexplainable act, her community came together to give her one unbelievable feeling.

