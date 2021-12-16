Advertisement

Boston, No. 1 South Carolina women win at No. 15 Duke 55-46

South Carolina's Aliyah Boston shoots a free throw against Maryland during an NCAA basketball...
South Carolina's Aliyah Boston shoots a free throw against Maryland during an NCAA basketball game on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Towson, Md. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)(Gail Burton | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:34 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 19 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks while top-ranked South Carolina dominated the boards to beat No. 15 Duke 55-46.

South Carolina finished with a 44-26 rebounding advantage that included 19-6 on the offensive glass, leading to a 17-4 edge in second-chance points. It marked South Carolina’s fifth win this season against a team ranked in the top 15 of the AP Top 25 poll. Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points to lead the Blue Devils. Duke shot just 29% in the first half and 34% for the game.

The Blue Devils trailed by as many as 16.

