Bond set for deputies charged with smuggling contraband to inmates

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Four fired Richmond County deputies remained in jail Thursday after a bond hearing over allegations they smuggled contraband to inmates when they were employed by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Gabriella Anthony, Hunter Piper, Jackie Campbell, and Jaquan German are charged with violating their oaths as public officials.

Bond was set at $27,700 for Campbell, Anthony and Piper for $27,700. They were all still in jail Thursday afternoon, meaning they had not met bond conditions yet.

No bond was set for German.

German was arrested Monday, Piper and Anthony were arrested Tuesday, and Campbell was arrested Wednesday.

All four were fired, effective Wednesday.

The arrests followed a massive search of the jail sparked by allegations that something was not right. The search uncovered:

23 weapons seized (19 shanks and four clubs)

Five cases of felony obstruction of a law enforcement officer

Nine tobacco cases

At least five K-2 or synthetic cannabinoid cases, including some orange peels that tested positive

At least 34 pills

Two cellphones

One phone charger

One container of homemade alcohol

Multiple inmates are facing charges.

We received the Charles Webster handbook from a prior open records request to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

It details that each shift must search two cells every day in each unit. Searches are unannounced and irregular.

Just last week, we spoke to the sheriff’s agency about difficulties with staffing. Here’s what they had to say:

“We’re actually down 130 personnel. We have 750 normally in the agency, so we’re down. The majority of which is in our jail,” said Col. Calvin Chew.

Good staff is hard to find. But law-abiding? The bare minimum.

All four deputies who stand accused are relatively new. All of them were hired in the past three years.

“We lose a lot of people. We bring in people, but as soon as we bring in people, we lose people, so you have to think to yourself, ‘Why are we losing these people?’” said Chew.

Jacquan German (WRDW)

Hunter L. Piper (WRDW)

Gabriella O. Anthony (WRDW)

Jackie J. Campbell (WRDW)

Jail sweep results

Here are some of the results of the sweep and inmates charged:

One felony obstruction – Gunter, Marquie Bartholomew

One felony weapon charge (shank) – Bland, Brandon

One felony drug (K-2 or synthetic cannabinoid) – Stokes, Joshua Kareem

One felony weapon charge (shank) – Jackson, Jonquez Alonzo

One felony weapon charge (shank) – Berrien, Dashawn Cortez and Mack, Carlos Danyale

Two cellphones – Robinson, James Michael; Hill, Darrell; Lindsey, Lorenzo

One phone charger in empty cell and K-2

One misdemeanor (tobacco) – Miller, Jerrome Tyvone

One felony weapon charge (club) and drugs (four olanzapine and two divalproex pills) – Hines, Aaron Jordan

One felony weapon charge (shank) – Harris, Ronald Anthony

One felony obstruction, pills and one felony weapon charge (club) – Lockhart, Michael Anthony

One felony weapon charge (club) – Winns, Jason Dewayne

One felony weapon charge (club) – Crawford, Mark Neal

One felony weapon charge (shank) – Bullock, Bryant Lawrence and McMath, Daminyona Harlan

One felony weapon charge (shank) – Robinson, Timothy Bernard

One felony obstruction – Heath, Andre Devonta

One felony weapon charge (shank) and making alcohol from fermented fruit – Kimble, Day’Shon

One felony obstruction and one felony drug (K-2 or synthetic cannabinoid) – Jones, Davon Randy

One felony weapon charge (shank) – Jones, Arquette

One misdemeanor (tobacco) – McCray, Christopher Carlos

One misdemeanor (tobacco) – Shores, Cyler Javiyon

One misdemeanor (tobacco) – Thomas, Gary Fitzgerald

One felony drug and 1 misdemeanor (tobacco and three pills) – Hill, Dwight Everett

One prohibited article (tightly rolled-up paper that acts as a wick to start a fire) – Mitchell, Michael Devonte

One felony weapon charge (shank) and one misdemeanor (tobacco) – Collier, Antonio Nigel

One felony weapon charge (shank) – Fleming, Traveion DaMontae

One felony obstruction – Butler, Anthony Kyle

One felony drug (six pills) – Naji, Issac Ali

One felony weapon charge (two shanks) – Bradley, Jalen

One felony weapon charge (shank) – Bussey, Quindarius

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.