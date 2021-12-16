Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis responds to ethics investigations

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis talked Wednesday about two different ethics investigations open by the state. Mayor Davis continues to deny any involvement in the 2018 billboard urging voters to approve moving the JBA to Regency Mall.

He made a statement Wednesday – but did not say anything about the email uncovered by the ethics commission that appears to be his approval for a template for the billboard. He walked away as soon as his statement was over leaving us with a lot of unanswered questions.

It started with a billboard and a complaint. A billboard the mayor says he had no involvement in.

“I want to challenge everyone who’s talking about it. Instead of focusing on a billboard, lets refocus our attention on building an Augusta that works for everyone and provides opportunity for everyone,” said Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis.

Tuesday we showed you emails uncovered by the ethics commission. The emails tie Mayor Davis to a 2018 billboard encouraging voters to vote in favor of placing a new JBA at Regency Mall. Despite those emails, Wednesday he denied any involvement with the billboard or the organization whose name is on it.

“I am not, nor ever have been part of a Concerned Citizens of Richmond County group. I would ask the members of the concerned citizens of Richmond County, make themselves known and own their involvement in the billboards,” he said.

He went on to deny claims by other media outlets alleging his 2018 efforts to revitalize Gordon Highway through what he called the Sogo Summit, where Regency Mall is, had anything to do with him being involved in a push to encourage voters.

Later he pulled out an invoice he says is from the billboard company showing neither he nor his former staff member’s signature.

“I have in my hand here, a contract from Lamar my name’s not on it, my signatures not on it nor is Tonya’s. And I would urge the media that if you’re going to do investigative reporting. Why not go to Lamar and do the same thing that other folks should have done and identify who the concerned citizens of Richmond County are? It’s not Hardie Davis the mayor,” he said.

The mayor did not answer any questions regarding the email from his private email address approving the billboard design instead he walked away.

So of course we wanted to ask about the email and if he ever filed his missing reports but he walked away without giving a chance for questions.

