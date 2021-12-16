Advertisement

Augusta Animal Services seeking loving homes for ‘Home for the Paw-lidays’

By Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - No one deserves to be alone for the holidays. That’s why Augusta Animal Services is asking you to open your home to a furry friend. It’s called ‘Home for the “Paw-lidays.’

The shelter’s looking for families who can take a dog or cat home with them for a few days. And at the end, it’s your choice to bring the pet back or adopt it.

“It’s a time to let the children see if they can be responsible pet owners to see if you can or maybe you just don’t have the lifestyle that allows you to have a pet year-round but you’re off for the holiday and want some companionship,” said Crystal Eskola, Deputy Director of Augusta Animal Services.

If you’re interested you can pick up a pet either December 18th or 19th. Then it’s up to you if you want to return them right after Christmas or keep them through the new year until January 4th. Fun fact – 80 percent of people end up keeping the pet.

For more information visit Augusta Animal Services or check out their Facebook page.

