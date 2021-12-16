Ask Georgia’s Secretary of State questions in phone town hall on Thursday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Communities across the state will get the chance to directly ask Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger any questions they have.

Raffensperger is holding telephone town hall meetings this week that you may want to cover as he responds to questions from ordinary citizens in your area.

Thursday will be for the 12th congressional district, which includes Columbia, Burke, Richmond, Jenkins, Screven and Emanuel counties. It will run for 30 minutes starting at 10:30 a.m. You can hear the town hall by calling 404-474-8370.

The SOS office says these town hall meetings give everyone the chance to ask any question and hear directly from Secretary Raffensperger in an effort to maintain public confidence in the integrity of Georgia elections.

