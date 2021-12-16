Aiken County schools using $30 million in SRS funds toward new Career and Tech Center

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - $450 million is on the table for a few of our South Carolina counties. Aiken, Barnwell and Allendale are all on track to get millions from a legal settlement over the Savannah River Site. We’re taking a closer look at how this money will be spent.

There could be a total of more than $317 million coming into just Aiken County. And we can see there’s $30 million going to Aiken County Schools to build a new Career and Technology Center. With all of this money coming in school and county leaders say this is life-changing for some.

More kids walking through the halls of Aiken County Schools means more growth for the district.

“I’m very encouraged by the vision of this community,” said King Laurence, Aiken County Superintendent.

That vision includes $317 million for the county. And $30 million will go towards building the district’s new Career and Technology Center on Aiken Tech’s campus.

“We want our students to have a clear pathway to employment. We’ve talked for years about making sure our students leave with the skills and knowledge that someone is willing to pay them for. I think this goes further towards making that happen,” said Laurence.

All that money proposed by Governor McMaster is coming from the SRS plutonium settlement.

“New facilities, new equipment, those are the things that will help us stay on the cutting edge,” said Laurence.

This center will work hand-in-hand with the Workforce Scholarship Program which is bringing in millions of dollars to technical colleges like Aiken Tech. The money will go towards students looking to get into high-demand jobs like construction, manufacturing, and welding.

“Just gives us more tool and more avenues to make sure our students are successful,” he said.

Aiken County as a whole could see significant changes like more broadband, cyberinfrastructure, and Whiskey Road congestion relief.

“We need to be able to have a space that allows for the new technologies to be brought in,” said Laurence.

Barnwell and Allendale counties are set to get a combined $134 million. Both will get their own version of the Training Center or Career and Technology Center.

