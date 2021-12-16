Richmond County deputies fired, face charges amid sheriff’s office staff shortage

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Four Richmond County Deputies are off the job accused of smuggling contraband to inmates. The Charles B. Webster Detention Center’s been on lockdown after an investigation found inmates with phones, tobacco, and even shanks. Now four deputies are not only fired but facing charges.

Jailers turned inmates. We don’t know why those meant to “protect and serve” allegedly served up drugs and shanks to people behind bars instead.

These are the faces allegedly behind the contraband. Their personnel photos have turned to mug shots.

Gabriella O. Anthony (WRDW)

Hunter L. Piper (WRDW)

Jackie J. Campbell (WRDW)

Jacquan German (WRDW)

Gabriella Anthony, Hunter Piper, Jackie Campbell, and Jaquan German – all charged with violating their oath.

They were tasked to prevent crime and disorder, but now they’re accused of creating it.

The sheriff’s office did a massive search of the jail following allegations. They found shank... After shank... After shank. Tobacco was probably the least concerning thing found. Pills, synthetic marijuana-- those made the list too.

We received the Charles Webster handbook from a prior open records request to the GBI. In it, it details that each shift must search two cells everyday in each unit. Searches are unannounced and irregular. And while the most recent jail-wide search uncovered a treasure trove of drugs and weapons, what’s more concerning is how they allegedly got there.

Just last week we spoke to the sheriff’s office about difficulties with staffing. Here’s what they had to say:

“We’re actually down 130 personnel. We have 750 normally in the agency, so we’re down. The majority of which is in our jail,” said Col. Calvin Chew with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Good staff is hard to find. But law abiding? The bare minimum.

All four deputies who stand accused are relatively new. All of them hired in the last three years.

“We lose a lot of people, we bring in people but as soon as we bring in people we lose people so you have to think to yourself ‘why are we losing these people?,’” said Chew.

We were given a report today of all the contraband they found in their search. For whatever reason pods D and E weren’t included. We’ve asked why, and also asked for the personnel reports of the deputies. We will keep you updated when we hear back.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.