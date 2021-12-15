Advertisement

Subaru recall: chain can slip and break, causing power loss

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo the Subaru logo on the front grill of a 2019 Subaru...
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo the Subaru logo on the front grill of a 2019 Subaru Impreza sedan is displayed at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DETROIT (AP) — Subaru is recalling about 200,000 vehicles in the U.S. because a chain in the transmission can break, causing a loss of power.

The recall covers certain 2020 Legacy and Outback vehicles, as well as some 2019 and 2020 Ascent SUVs.

Subaru says in documents posted Wednesday by U.S. safety regulators that a programming error in the transmission control computer can let the clutch engage before the drive chain is clamped down.  If that happens, the chain slip and break.

Subaru says it has has no reports of crashes or injuries. Dealers will reprogram the transmission computer and inspect the chain guide. If they find damage, the transmission will be replaced.

Owners will be notified starting Feb. 7. The fix is expected to be ready in April.

