Advertisement

Old Academy of Richmond County Annex transformed into art studio space

By Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A building that’s stood for many years in Augusta has some new guests inside! Local artists are using the Annex Studios at the Old Academy of Richmond County as studio space.

The Annex supports emerging and mid-career Augusta-based artists by providing studio space at subsidized rates and by engaging artists in a collaborative, connected and creative environment. This is thanks to Westobou a non-profit organization that helps provide artists with opportunities to create. Right now there are only two studios inside but they hope to one day expand that.

Westobou says being in a place that has such a strong art community is amazing.

MORE: | Local cat makes national headlines: Special needs cat sees world with Aiken sanctuary’s help

”Our community is funding the arts to make our community beautiful and vibrant and culturally rich so the arts do that and we do that from visual arts and supporting artists,” said Kristi Sykes, Executive Director at Westobou.

If you want to support these local artists and their new space you can also take part in the ‘You Name It’ Campaign. This campaign allows you to put your name on necessary studio supplies which in return helps pay for amenities in the Annex.

For more information, visit their website at The Annex by Westobou.

MORE: | Hobby Lobby to raise minimum wage to $18.50

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
‘I shot him’: How 49-year-old Augusta mom greeted burglar
James Brown Statue - Downtown Augusta, GA
After 15-year fight, James Brown estate sold for $90 million
Car accident generic
S.C. crashes kill 3 in region, including 16-year-old
This was the scene after the shootout in North Augusta.
Good Samaritan shares how he helped detain shootout suspect
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
Augusta crash kills woman in problem area: Mike Padgett Highway

Latest News

SC Department of Education completes review of school library book processes
S.C. Department of Education completes review of school library book processes
Aiken County school growth
‘We are anticipating growth’: Aiken County School Board provides updates on construction projects
Aiken County school growth
Growth in Aiken County Schools
Blakeney Elementary School Christmas
Local elementary school surprises students with presents: ‘It feels like it’s already Christmas’