Old Academy of Richmond County Annex transformed into art studio space

A building that's stood for many years in Augusta has some new guests inside! Local artists are using the Annex Studios at the Old Academy of Richmond County as studio space.

The Annex supports emerging and mid-career Augusta-based artists by providing studio space at subsidized rates and by engaging artists in a collaborative, connected and creative environment. This is thanks to Westobou a non-profit organization that helps provide artists with opportunities to create. Right now there are only two studios inside but they hope to one day expand that.

Westobou says being in a place that has such a strong art community is amazing.

”Our community is funding the arts to make our community beautiful and vibrant and culturally rich so the arts do that and we do that from visual arts and supporting artists,” said Kristi Sykes, Executive Director at Westobou.

If you want to support these local artists and their new space you can also take part in the ‘You Name It’ Campaign. This campaign allows you to put your name on necessary studio supplies which in return helps pay for amenities in the Annex.

For more information, visit their website at The Annex by Westobou.

